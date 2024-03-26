Why India should target net-zero by '47

Why should we make this effort in the first place? The most important reason is to grow India’s economy and create jobs for a growing middle class. Studies have estimated that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow to $26 trillion by 2047, making it the third-largest economy behind China and the US. For this to be realised, cleantech must evolve into a hyper-growth sector that creates millions of high-quality jobs and boosts exports. An additional investment of $3.4 trillion, or 1% of GDP between now and 2047, would be required to accelerate net zero through a combination of private investment, public money, and international climate finance.