Wild birds trade can have impact on health: Birdlife International

The trade that supplies this huge demand is recognised as a serious threat to the survival of many species; some species are now on the brink of extinction due to unsustainable numbers being trapped for trade each year.

Birdlife scientists recently led a consortium of international experts to try to shine a spotlight on this murky world. Their results have recently been published in the Conservation Biology journal.

The researchers looked at a number of sources of data on birds in trade. Some of these covered international trade, some domestic; some covered legal trade, others illegal trade. The first thing the researchers wanted to know was whether all these different data sources were telling the same story; in other words, were the same species appearing consistently in different types of trade? What they found was a very strong pattern – species recorded in one data source were very much more likely to be recorded in other data sources.

“Furthermore, there was a strong relationship between how often a species was recorded in different data sources and the number of times it was recorded in each one. This allowed the researchers to produce a “trade prevalence index”, allowing us for the first time to compare trade pressure across all the world’s 11,000 species of birds,” the report said.

What the researchers found was that around 45% of all bird species are traded to a greater or lesser extent, and that almost 10% of birds fall in the higher classes of trade pressure. Parrots, falcons, hawks, owls and hornbills were particularly likely to be traded. Although songbirds, which make up around 60% of all birds, had a rather low trade score when averaged across all species, half of all traded species are songbirds. Particularly high numbers of traded songbirds occur in South East Asia and across Eurasia. In contrast, the highest numbers of traded non-songbirds are found in South America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian subcontinent.

The primary policy mechanism to regulate international trade in threatened species is the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, better known as CITES, which lists species that are likely to be threatened by international trade in a number of appendices, and subjects international trade in those species to certain controls.