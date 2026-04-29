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53-year-old tusker Vayu shows successful recovery

Around a year ago, Vayu, who was suffering from multiple chronic conditions, was transported over 2,000 km to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 01:42 IST
India Newselephant

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