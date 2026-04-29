<p>Mumbai: Vayu, a 53-year-old male tusker brought to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh from North-East India, is showing gradual but meaningful signs of recovery in what is emerging as a successful elephant rehabilitation story.</p><p>Around a year ago, Vayu, who was suffering from multiple chronic conditions, was transported over 2,000 km to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura. </p><p>He is currently housed at the organisation’s Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC), where his progress over the past year has underscored the importance of sustained veterinary support and specialised geriatric care.</p>.River terns shy away from Bhadra as weeds ravage nesting site.<p>When Vayu first arrived, he was battling several chronic and debilitating health issues. Years of labour in the logging industry, combined with a traumatic fall that caused a fractured left forelimb, had resulted in a permanent deformity. Improper healing led to ankylosis in the elbow joint, severely restricting mobility, while osteoarthritis and abnormal limb posture placed excessive strain on his other legs. He also suffered from extremely thin foot pads, overgrown toenails, anaemia, and low calcium levels, making even basic movement painful and exhausting.</p><p>Over the past year, Vayu has been on an intensive and adaptive treatment plan. His daily care routine includes targeted physiotherapy to improve joint flexibility, hydrotherapy sessions to reduce pressure on his limbs, and meticulous foot care to address worn-out pads and prevent infections. Regular trimming of overgrown nails and treatment of foot lesions have been critical in stabilising his mobility. A balanced diet has helped address anaemia and nutritional deficiencies, supported by regular blood monitoring.</p><p>A key aspect of his recovery has been managing compensatory stress on his other limbs. Despite the severity and permanence of his injuries, Vayu has shown encouraging signs of improvement. His body condition has stabilised, he moves with greater ease, and he is responding positively to human care and interaction.</p><p>“To celebrate his first anniversary with Wildlife SOS, the team organised a special fruit feast for Vayu, featuring bananas, papayas, watermelon, pumpkins and cucumbers as a token of love,” a press statement said.</p><p>Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said: “Vayu’s journey reminds us that this is only the beginning. Over the past year, our focus has been restoring stability, comfort and dignity to his life. His progress underscores the importance of long-term, specialised care.”</p><p>Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, said: “Elephants coming from prolonged neglect often require long-term care. Vayu’s recovery, both physical and emotional, has been gradual but deeply encouraging. We remain committed to ensuring he continues to thrive in a safe environment.”</p><p>Baiju Raj M.V., Director of Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said: “Vayu’s arrival marked a significant milestone, especially as one of our early interventions in Northeast India. One year on, moments of him lying relaxed on his mud bed or enjoying the hydrotherapy pool reflect not just his progress, but the importance of collaboration and preparedness in managing complex elephant welfare cases.”</p>