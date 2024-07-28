A quick-tempered fellow with a snout...

Indian wolf snakes are adept at camouflage and blend into their surroundings. They are often mistaken for the common krait, one of the big four venomous snake species in India along with the Russell’s viper, the Indian cobra, and the Indian saw-scaled viper. Scientists once suspected that the Indian wolf snake’s resemblance to the common krait could be a case of Batesian mimicry, where a harmless species evolved to resemble a dangerous species to deter predators common to both species.

I am unsure though, if this mimicry is a good thing for the wolf snakes because they often meet a cruel fate at the hands of humans who take them for the deadly krait. If one observes the wolf snake carefully, the chiselled angular head, narrow neck, and nifty cream-coloured bands starting at the neck and fading towards the tail-end are among a few markers to tell it apart from the common krait, which has a flat head and a barely noticeable neck. Common kraits do not have bands on the anterior. They keep it subtle with thin, white or cream bands towards the tail.

Adult wolf snakes wear shades of deep grey or reddish-brown and may have cream patches, but the collar band is ever-present. These slender snakes grow to around three to four feet, with the females being larger. Wolf snake pairs mate in the summer. The females lay between 4 and 11 eggs. The young hatch in the post-monsoon months between September and October.