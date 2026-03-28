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After 10 years, Great Indian Bustard chick hatches in Gujarat

With only three female GIBs surviving in the wild in Kutch, there was no possibility of a fertile egg in the natural setting.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 15:40 IST
wildlifeenvironmentGreat Indian Bustard

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