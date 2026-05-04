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Andhra launches first-ever survey of critically endangered peacock tarantula

As an arboreal creature that depends on mature trees and undisturbed forest patches, it is both highly specialised and exceptionally vulnerable.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshGooty tarantula

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