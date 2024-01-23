As Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration concludes, Jatayu finds a new home in Maharashtra

The Aranya Kanda (The Forest Episode) of the Ramayan mentions that Jatayu is the "King of Vultures'' (gṛdhrarāja) - who played the heroic role of trying to prevent the abduction of Sita Mata by demon king Ravan. Later, it is Jatayu who narrates to Lord Ram and Laxman about what had happened.

Even in Ayodhya, a bronze idol of Jatayu has been installed in Kuber Tila.

In Nashik, which is closely associated with Ramayan as Lord Ram had stayed here during exile, there is a Sarv Tirth Jatayu Mandir in Taked Budruk in Igatpuri.

Due to the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) drug Diclofenac used in domestic cattle, the vultures that were commonly seen near human settlements have now disappeared. Since carcasses of dead cattle are the main food of vultures, the number of vultures that depend on these domestic animals has declined rapidly.

The long-billed vultures, white-backed vultures and slender-billed vultures were included in the Critically Endangered list of IUCN.

It is estimated that there were 40 million vultures in the skies of India before their numbers plummeted to an estimated 50,000 birds in the 1990s. This sharp decline is due to the use of veterinary pain killer drug Diclofenac, Aceclofenac and Ketoprofen which has proven to be toxic to the vultures.

Conservationists are hoping that their efforts will soon result into presence of Jatayu in our tiger reserves!

The 20 vultures were released by the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) and the Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), which is spearheading the Jatayu project.

The BNHS and Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB) have been managing four Vulture Conservation Breeding Centres (VCBC) across the country in partnership with the Governments of Haryana in Pinjore (2001), West Bengal in Rajabhatkhawa (2005), Assam in Rani, Guwahati (2007), and Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal (2011).

“At these centres, BNHS scientists have bred more than 750 birds in captivity since 2004, contributing greatly to secure the future of vultures in India,” said BNHS Director Kishor Rithe.

On Sunday, 10 White-rumped vultures were kept under the care of the researchers in the pre-release aviary created in the Botezari area of Kolsa range of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve while 10 Long-billed vultures released in the pre-release aviary set up in East Pench range in Pench Tiger Reserve.

These vultures will be kept in the aviary for around 3 months to acclimatize with the local condition and to allow them to naturally meet the wild vultures and then released into their natural habitat.