Citizen science initiative leads to adding two new bird species

Mumbai: Two new bird species - Variable Wheatear and Long-billed Pipit - have been added to the avifauna checklist of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, considered among the green lungs of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
This was possible through a citizen science initiative.
The November Bird Count added an additional two new bird species to the diversity of SGNP birds.
The Variable Wheatear was photographed by Ashwin Mohan and the team led by Viral Mistry at the Phasacha Pani transect.
The Long-billed Pipit was photographed at the Jambhul Maal transect by Gopi Tanna and the team led by Shubhankar Gokhale.
These new discoveries now join the esteemed company of 225 other recorded avian species in the region. The count takes place every month and nature enthusiasts are welcome to participate in these Bird Counts.
BNHS Director Kishor Rithe has asked BNHS members and bird watchers to volunteer in such citizen science initiatives and help in the cause of conservation.
The entire bird monitoring programme is supported by the staff of SGNP, led by SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forests G. Mallikarjuna, Sudhir Sonawale, AssistantConservator of Forests, SGNP with support Rithe.
The count is coordinated by Dr Raju Kasambe, Assistant Director of Conservation, BNHS and Asif N Khan from BNHS Programmes Department.