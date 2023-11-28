Citizen science initiative leads to adding two new bird species

Mumbai: Two new bird species - Variable Wheatear and Long-billed Pipit - have been added to the avifauna checklist of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, considered among the green lungs of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

This was possible through a citizen science initiative.

The November Bird Count added an additional two new bird species to the diversity of SGNP birds.

The Variable Wheatear was photographed by Ashwin Mohan and the team led by Viral Mistry at the Phasacha Pani transect.