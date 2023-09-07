Free-ranging domestic dogs posing threat to wildlife

Free-ranging domestic dogs (FRDs) are causing threats to some of the endangered wildlife species in their last remaining habitats and is a serious issue, says veteran naturalist and conservation expert Kishor Rithe.

“Out of the population of around 60 million dogs found in India, 35 million are suspected to be free-ranging. These FRDs reportedly attack around 80 wildlife species, of which 31 are in various IUCN categories. The problem is countrywide. The issue becomes more serious when the attacks are recorded in the breeding habitats of endangered species,” said Rithe, Honorary Secretary and Interim Director, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

According to him, such dogs pose a high risk of transmission of zoonotic diseases to both humans and domestic livestock, including canine distemper which has impacted big cats. Among other diseases, WHO has stated that rabies alone annually causes around 60,000 human deaths worldwide.

Rithe has elaborated the issue in detail in Hornbill, the publication of the Mumbai-headquartered BNHS.

Citing the example of Rajasthan, Rithe points out that BNHS scientists have counted 30-40 Great Indian Bustards in Pokhran in Jaisalmer, where they observed that FRDs were destroying their nests.

In Karnataka’s Haveri and Bidar districts, there have been cases of FRDs hunting blackbucks in packs.

The population of FRDs have significantly increased in Ladakh - and this is aggravating the biodiversity crisis, however, the BNHS is working with the Indian Army to address the issue.

In Sikkim, FRDs could be seen in the niches occupied by endangered snow leopard and Himalayan musk deers.

“Strays come under the Animal Birth Control (Dog) rules, known as AMC Rules, under which dogs are to be vaccinated and neutered but can’t be removed from the streets even if they are aggressive and bitten people. Yet if the same were to happen with carnivores like tigers, they would have been eliminated through provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act,” Rithe states.

He also refers to the writ petition filed in the Supreme Court as a PIL by Humane Foundation for People and Animals (HFPA) which states that keeping stray dogs on the streets is unkind to them and unfair to people. “NGOs need to highlight the issue before the court,” he said.