In India, prized species have targets on their backs

Dhiraj Singh Chauhan, in charge of the strike force, says they have received a mandate from the government to go to any extent to catch culprits. “Recently, we picked up one of the poachers from Belagavi in Karnataka. He was accused of poaching several tigers and other animals in the national parks of Madhya Pradesh. The dedicated team will file the case, collect the evidence and present the case in front of the court. This is helping us to improve conviction rate,” he says.