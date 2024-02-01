In Uttara Kannada, Canara circle to count it's avian guests in February

The Forest Department will be conducting a baseline survey of bird diversity in Canara Circle, in Uttara Kannada district, in the second week of February. This is the first time in Karnataka that the department is conducting a bird survey covering an entire circle.
While sources said that the survey could be held on February 15 and 16; Canara Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Vasanth Reddy said the department is consulting bird experts to finalise the date.
The Canara Circle, which has five divisions and one Tiger Reserve, has one of the most diverse avian habitats in the country. For the survey, the department has divided the district into three zones: the coastal belt with estuaries and coastal strips; the central belt comprising valleys, hills and Malnad regions; and the arid region. Nearly 75 per cent of the district landscape is under green (both forest and agriculture) cover.
A short survey of birds in the district was conducted in 1938. Now, the department has decided to conduct a scientific study via the stratification/gridding method.
This circle is home to resident birds such as the Indian Great Hornbill, Pied Hornbill, Malabar and Indian Grey Hornbill, Malabar trogon, Asian emerald dove, crested serpent-eagle etc. Dandeli, which comes under this circle, is one of the few regions where one can see all the four types of hornbills found in South India.
It also attracts migratory birds such as Amur falcon, Pintails, and Gargeny that make stopovers near the coastal areas. The citizen scientists, on e-birding portals, have recorded more than 434 bird species, including 82 per cent of the Western Ghat Birds.
Apart from the Kali Tiger Reserve, the district also has eco-sensitive areas such as Kali, Gangavali, Aghanashini and Sharavathi river banks and estuaries, Hornbill Conservation Reserve, Sharavathi Wildlife Sanctuary, Shalmala Conservation Reserve, Bedthi Conservation Reserve, Attiveri Bird Sanctuary, and Mundigekere Conservation Reserves.
“Due to its diverse biodiversity Canara Circle attracts lots of migratory birds to its shores, forests and water bodies. However, there has been no scientific checklist with the department. This bird survey will help us in consolidating the data on birds and their habitat,” said Kali Tiger Reserve Director Nilesh Shinde.
He said apart from creating the baseline data of bird diversity, the survey will help the department in creating long-term plans for monitoring the impacts of habitat change, climate change and human disturbances.
The department has identified 92 forest trails in different landscapes such as seas and islands, beaches and mangrove estuaries, lateritic plateaus, Ghat areas, Upghats and Dry areas. Each team consisting of a forest guard, an expert birdwatcher and a volunteer will conduct the survey and upload the findings on the e-birding portal.
“We intend to conduct this survey more scientifically. We are holding talks with senior birdwatchers and experts,” said Reddy.