In Uttara Kannada, Canara circle to count it's avian guests in February

The Forest Department will be conducting a baseline survey of bird diversity in Canara Circle, in Uttara Kannada district, in the second week of February. This is the first time in Karnataka that the department is conducting a bird survey covering an entire circle.

While sources said that the survey could be held on February 15 and 16; Canara Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Vasanth Reddy said the department is consulting bird experts to finalise the date.

The Canara Circle, which has five divisions and one Tiger Reserve, has one of the most diverse avian habitats in the country. For the survey, the department has divided the district into three zones: the coastal belt with estuaries and coastal strips; the central belt comprising valleys, hills and Malnad regions; and the arid region. Nearly 75 per cent of the district landscape is under green (both forest and agriculture) cover.

A short survey of birds in the district was conducted in 1938. Now, the department has decided to conduct a scientific study via the stratification/gridding method.

This circle is home to resident birds such as the Indian Great Hornbill, Pied Hornbill, Malabar and Indian Grey Hornbill, Malabar trogon, Asian emerald dove, crested serpent-eagle etc. Dandeli, which comes under this circle, is one of the few regions where one can see all the four types of hornbills found in South India.