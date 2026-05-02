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Migratory pattern of butterflies shows unusual changes 

Earlier, these butterflies would begin their migration before the onset of the monsoon to escape heavy rains in the Western Ghats.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:06 IST
Karnataka NewsButterflies

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