Move over, robots: Sea Lions with cameras can map the ocean floor

Daphne, Phoebe, Iris and Pasithea had a unique advantage in capturing sea lion footage: They are sea lions themselves. Findings from their camera work were published Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science. Angelakis and colleagues hope their swims will help scientists develop a better understanding of how sea lions use these different habitat spaces, and how humans can manage these ecosystems to ensure that the places visited by Australian sea lions, which are endangered, are not further degraded.