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National Endangered Species Day | From Nilgiri Tahr to Bengal Tiger: These animals are struggling for survival in India

As per a report by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), 22.2% of about 5,500 mammals assessed by the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) are extinct or threatened globally.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:22 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

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Published 15 May 2026, 08:22 IST
India NewsPhotosenvironmentWild life

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