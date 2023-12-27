New bird species found at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

In an encouraging development, Grey Francolin (Ortygornis pondicerianus), a ground-dwelling bird known for its distinctive calls and cryptic plumage, was reported inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the green lung of the financial capital of Mumbai.
The Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India's premier nature conservation NGO, organised a Bird Count at SGNP in December during which in addition to the 84 species of birds spotted, two transects spotted the leopard.
“The addition of a new bird species and the leopard sighting by volunteers of the SGNP Bird Count reflect the thriving biodiversity within our urban green spaces. These observations reinforce the imperative for continued conservation efforts, emphasizing the delicate balance between urban development and preserving the natural world,” said Kishore Rithe, Director, BNHS.
Rithe urged the BNHS members and bird watchers to volunteer in such citizen science initiatives and help in the cause of conservation.
"The December Bird Count added an additional new bird species to the diversity of SGNP birds. The Grey Francolin (Ortygornis pondicerianus) was heard calling at the Shilonda Transect in the SGNP. The Grey Francolin which is native to India, is a ground-dwelling bird known for its distinctive calls and cryptic plumage. In a surprising twist, volunteers of two transects also managed to see a leopard. Siddharth Jain also managed to capture a photograph of the leopard that was seen on the Jambhumaal,” he said.
The bird monitoring programme is supported by the staff of SGNP, led by Chief Conservator of Forests and SGNP Director G Mallikarjuna and Assistant Conservator of Forests Sudhir Sonawale.
The count is coordinated by Dr Raju Kasambe, Assistant Director of Conservation, BNHS and Asif Khan from BNHS Programmes Department.
The BNHS, began monitoring the birds in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in February 2021, through a citizen science programme called the “SGNP Bird Monitoring Programme" or "SGNP Bird Count.”
Under this program, BNHS conducts a Bird Count every month at various locations of the SGNP and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The count takes place every month with the help of BNHS Members, bird watchers and other volunteers.