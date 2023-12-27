New bird species found at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

In an encouraging development, Grey Francolin (Ortygornis pondicerianus), a ground-dwelling bird known for its distinctive calls and cryptic plumage, was reported inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the green lung of the financial capital of Mumbai.

The Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India's premier nature conservation NGO, organised a Bird Count at SGNP in December during which in addition to the 84 species of birds spotted, two transects spotted the leopard.

“The addition of a new bird species and the leopard sighting by volunteers of the SGNP Bird Count reflect the thriving biodiversity within our urban green spaces. These observations reinforce the imperative for continued conservation efforts, emphasizing the delicate balance between urban development and preserving the natural world,” said Kishore Rithe, Director, BNHS.

Rithe urged the BNHS members and bird watchers to volunteer in such citizen science initiatives and help in the cause of conservation.