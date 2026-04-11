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The bird that flew 8,000 km

Russian scientists tagged a spoon-billed sandpiper in last July. Nine months later, it migrated to India. Dhanapal Kondasamy traces its history
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 00:39 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 00:39 IST
India Newsenvironment

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