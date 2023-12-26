What to do with a bug named Hitler?

Still, some scholars have proposed erasing names deemed offensive or exclusionary or that commemorate racists, colonizers and the more monstrous members of the human species. Among the most problematic names are Hypopta mussolinii, a Libyan moth named for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, and Hibbertia, a genus of Australian guinea flowers christened after George Hibbert, a patron of botany who got rich on the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

There are even calls for completely dropping the practice of naming animals after real or fictional people. The American Ornithological Society recently disclosed that, “in an effort to address past wrongs,” it will start changing the English common names of birds that are named after individuals.

“In general, eponyms have historically not been especially scientifically useful,” said May Berenbaum, an entomologist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “They generally provide very little insight into the appearance or habits of the insect being named.” But she observed that Megapropodiphora arnoldi, a seemingly muscled fly, bears more than a little resemblance to Arnold Schwarzenegger, aside from being only 0.395 millimeters long.

The Binomial Classification System is the foundation for cataloging life on Earth. The system was formalized in 1753 by Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus, whose own questionable taxonomic contributions included “Penicillus penis,” a mollusk, and “Labia minor,” an earwig insect. “Old-white-guy privilege is classic,” Berenbaum said.

In January, the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature, which referees the taxonomy of animal species, announced that it would not consider ethics-based renamings. A paper that the commission published in The Zoological Journal of the Linnaean Society declared that the stability in scientific naming would be undermined if species names were changed because of cultural fashions, resulting in widespread confusion.

A group of scholars pushed back this summer in the journal, arguing that taxonomy must be socially responsible and responsive, and that the commission wrongly gives precedence to tradition over ethics. “The decision is a perfect example, unfortunately, of scientists trying to ignore the world around them,” said Christopher J. Bae, an anthropologist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. “Fortunately, there are a growing number of scientists, particularly those from the global south that have traditionally been underrepresented in these debates, who are beginning to speak up about these issues.”

One such scientist is Estrela Figueiredo, a botanist at the Ria Olivier Herbarium at Nelson Mandela University in South Africa. “In which other spheres of human endeavor is anything still named for Hitler?” she said. “The criteria must change and adapt like the rest of society.”

The Zoological Code mandates that no author should propose a name that, to his or her knowledge or reasonable belief, would be likely to be offensive on any grounds. Compliance with this admonition is both voluntary and subjective. “Hindsight has transformed many names that were not offensive in the past to names that are offensive now,” Yanega said. “But trying to rewrite or suppress history is a disservice to history, and censorship can do just as much harm as good.”

Frank-Thorsten Krell, a member of the zoological commission, noted that the Hitler beetle’s name had so far not been challenged through official procedures. Occasional complaints have been aired in the press, he said, but no one has ever submitted a case to change it.

Max Barclay, a curator at the Natural History Museum in London, believes it is better to counter reprehensible species names, as Italian entomologists did five years ago when they found a cave beetle closely related to A. hitleri. The researchers named it Duvalius owensi after Jesse Owens, the Black American athlete who single-handedly crushed Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy by winning four gold medals at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

“This was a very deliberate slap in the face to Hitler,” Barclay said, “but done with humor and by honoring someone deserving, instead of taking the puritanical, authoritarian approach of changing unsuitable names.”

Anophthalmus hitleri was discovered in the former Yugoslavia on June 20, 1932, four months after the Austrian-born Hitler became a German citizen and four days before he demanded, as the Nazi Party’s leader, that the government declare martial law in Germany. The discoverer, a naturalist named Vladimir Kodric, stumbled on the insect in a cave named Pekel (English translation: hell) near the town of Celje, in modern-day Slovenia. The specimen is now enshrined behind glass at the Natural History Museum in Basel, Switzerland.

Kodric sent the specimen to Oskar Scheibel, a railway engineer whose hobby was coleopterology, the study of beetles. Scheibel was convinced that the insect represented a new species, but delayed publishing the news to be sure of it. In 1937, with Hitler firmly ensconced as chancellor, Scheibel reneged on a promise to name the beetle after Kodric and registered it as Anophthalmus hitleri. He then notified the chancellery in Berlin of the insect and its new name. (A few experts have suggested that Scheibel may have been mocking Hitler by naming a blind bug after him, but the accompanying description reads, “Given to Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler as an expression of my admiration.”)

Given Hitler’s fondness for beetles — in 1933 he commissioned Ferdinand Porsche to design the “people’s car” (volkswagen, in German), which evolved into the VW Bug — it is perhaps not surprising that the tribute pleased the Nazi leader, who sent Scheibel a thank-you note. Curiously, contemporaneous offers to introduce varieties of a rose and a strawberry named for Hitler did not prosper. According to Michael Ohl’s 2019 book, “The Art of Naming,” Hans Heinrich Lammers, head of the Reich Chancellery, turned down both requests, informing the inquiring parties that “upon careful consideration” Hitler “requests that a name in his honor most kindly not be used.”