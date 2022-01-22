Hyderabad police nabs gangs selling fake Covid-19 test reports, vaccine certificates

The Hyderabad police has nabbed two gangs, who were providing fake RT-PCR negative Covid-19 certificates by charging Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 from needy customers. The gangs were also providing fake vaccination certificates for Rs 800 to Rs 1,000.

The police also arrested two travel agents, Gulam Musthafa Shakeel and Abdul Basheer, who were involved in the racket.

Police said the accused were cashing in on the pandemic and insistence on negative RT-PCR test for international travel and other such conditions.

The accused, P Laxman and Md Tariq Habeeb, are both diploma holders in medical laboratory technology and had earlier operated as lab technicians at various diagnostic centres. They had tied up with different labs for testing of samples collected by them.

Read | Covid-positive foreign travellers to quarantine at home

Seeing the demand for lab tests amid Covid-19, Laxman and Habeeb had separately opened their own diagnostic centres in the old city areas, named Home Care Diagnostic Services centre and Image Diagnostic centre respectively.

Covid-19 RT-PCR (Reverse transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is conducted to rule out the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test involves collection of swab samples from nose and throat. The swab is diluted in Viral Transport Media (a liquid) for further analysis.

“Laxman hatched a plan to earn more money from customers. He simply teared the kits and sent dummy samples to the labs. He collected Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 for each such fake negative certificate,” said Chakravarthy Gummi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, on Friday.

In case of Habeeb, he colluded with a computer operator of a Urban Primary Heath Centre, Humayunnagar and provided fake vaccination certificates to customers after collecting Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 for each. Habeeb was also supplying fake RT-PCR certificates, cheating the authorities.

Gummi said that some travel agents were found to be encouraging fake vaccination and RT-PCR tests, to arrange their customers' travels.

The police seized dozens of fake certificates, testing kits, cell phones etc from the arrested accused.

Watch latest videos by DH here: