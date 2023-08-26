5 podcasts on motion design

There is an increased demand for motion graphics and animation and motion design in various fields. One can learn about motion designing at home by listening to these engaging and easy to understand podcasts.
School of Motion Podcast
Founder and Head Instructor: Joey Korenman
School of Motion Podcast is a podcast produced by a company of the same name. The company provides motion design training to aspiring creative professionals all over the world. The podcast caters to designers, animators, 3D artists and others in the motion design industry. Various motion graphic artists associated with the company host and educate listeners about Adobe After Effects, Cinema 4D, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.
Available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube
The Collective Podcast
Host: Ash Thorp
Ash Thorp is a renowned motion graphic designer, illustrator and creative director, who has worked on some of Hollywood’s popular movies like ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’, and ‘X-Men First Class’. In his podcast, he interacts with creative artists and industry professionals from around the world. He throws light on his own experiences, inspirations and work techniques. The episodes are out twice a week, featuring guests from all fields of media like designers, illustrators, visual effect artists, among others. Two of his most recent guests were Jason Encabo, a renowned director, editor and motion designer, and Matthew Encina, the founder and creative director of Mod Musings.
Available on: The Collective Podcast website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube
Animalators
Host: Zac Dixon
The host Zac Dixon is creative director and co-founder of Identity Visuals, a motion design direction and production studio. ‘Animalators’ delves into the world of animation. Zac conducts interviews of fellow animators, and they discuss varied topics such as art, business and the creative process of animation. They also cover their journey of work and achievements so far. In his first two episodes, Zac hosted two accomplished animators Colin Hesterly and Allen Laseter. The podcast has 60 episodes.
Available on: Spotify and Apple Podcasts
Greyscalegorilla Podcast
Host: Nick Campbell
Nick Campbell is known for his Adobe After Effects tutorials. He hosts the Greyscalegorilla Podcast for those who wish to learn about motion design, 3D rendering, Cinema 4D and other aspects of graphic designing. He invites popular industry experts like Bradley G Munkowitz, a top visual and design director. One can find a lot of technical discussions and career insights on this podcast.
Available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube
Motion Hatch
Host: Hayley Akins
Hayley Akins is a popular motion designer, who has worked with Google, BBC, The United Nations and Gates Foundation. She hosts various animators, illustrators and motion designers on the podcast, and discusses their journey. Hayley started the podcast when she got frustrated about the lack of information available on setting up a successful motion design business. The podcast covers strategies that will help one build such a business with sustainable growth and have an original character. The podcast is bi-weekly.
Available on: Motion Patch website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube