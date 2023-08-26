5 podcasts on motion design

Ash Thorp is a renowned motion graphic designer, illustrator and creative director, who has worked on some of Hollywood’s popular movies like ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’, and ‘X-Men First Class’. In his podcast, he interacts with creative artists and industry professionals from around the world. He throws light on his own experiences, inspirations and work techniques. The episodes are out twice a week, featuring guests from all fields of media like designers, illustrators, visual effect artists, among others. Two of his most recent guests were Jason Encabo, a renowned director, editor and motion designer, and Matthew Encina, the founder and creative director of Mod Musings.