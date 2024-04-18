A quiet builder of modern India

He began his career as a journalist with The Indian Express in 1945, and soon became the youngest News Editor of a national daily. He resigned in 1955, in solidarity with the journalists’ union, and thereafter went to Harvard as the first Nieman Fellow from India. He joined the Government of India in 1957, where he edited Yojana, the Planning Commission’s magazine, before being chosen by Indira Gandhi in 1966 to serve on her staff.