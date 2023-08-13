Always striking the right note

Jet lag, forgetting lines for a split second because you are still in a daze, and then recovering, and baggage loss are all constants! I always feel the audience in Europe is a delight — wholesome and appreciative of all kinds of music. I have had some beautiful experiences. One was aboard a boat house in Lake Trubsee, Switzerland. It was a very intimate audience of just 50 with no microphones — a pristine atmosphere with just music and nothing else. I closed my eyes while singing a kriti and as I finished, there was silence — no claps, no appreciation, nothing whatsoever. When I opened my eyes, everyone had their eyes closed, simply absorbing the music…and far away, the Alps were shimmering in the rays of the sun. It was indeed a sight to behold! In the lap of nature, no acoustics and an amazing set of people who just drank in our music and were lost to the world! A long-standing ovation after the performance made the experience surreal.