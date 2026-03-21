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Arkapaw, first woman to win Oscar for cinematography

This year, the conversation shifted from red carpet glitz to a woman’s grit, writes Vivekananda Kodandaraman.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 23:13 IST
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