33 Karnataka artists the focus of month-long show

Art Houz is hosting its 100th art exhibition on its 9th anniversary. The three-part show features the works of 33 artists who are part of the Karnataka Art Movement.
The show is titled ‘Transformative Legacies and Studio Stories’ and includes works of renowned artists such as Nadoja awardee J S Khanderao, pre-independence artist Rumale Channabasavaiah, Surpura artist Vijay Hagargundgi, Karnataka Lalithakala Academy winner Yusuf Arakkal, among others.
The art pieces will comprise drawings, paintings, mixed media works, sculptures, and more. The show will also include a documentary screening about the struggles of the artists, and a tribute wall for deceased artists.
“The idea is to remember artists who have contributed to today’s art and heritage. It is for the current generation to understand the essence of the legacy they are carrying forward,” says Jayanthi Shegar, the curator of the show.
Art historian Pramila Lochan has penned the introductory note about the artworks on display.
Founded by Vincent Adaikalraj, Art Houz is headquartered in Chennai and has branches in Bengaluru and Coimbatore. It was set up to make art more accessible in the south.
On view until October 21, 10 am-6 pm, at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar.