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A city that has no patience for leaves

Bengaluru summers were not always like this. There was a time before the nineties when the city’s heat was considered mild enough to attract people escaping the furnace of the plains.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 19:52 IST
BengaluruSpecialsart and cultureFeatures

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