A confluence for the ages

The early 20th century was a period of introspection for both India and Japan. While Japan grappled with the effects of self-imposed westernisation and internal reforms, India remained under colonial rule. Yet, intellectuals and artists in both nations wrestled with the same question: how to define a national identity distinct from European influence. Amidst these questions, Okakura Kakuzo, the Japanese art critic and scholar and Rabindranath Tagore, the Indian poet, writer and Nobel Laureate, formed a friendship based on their mutual interest in exploring resonances and exchanges between Asian cultures and countries. From 1901 until 1912, Kakuzo visited India frequently, prompting the young artists of Bengal to embrace a more pan-Asian aesthetic. Through Kakuzo, Tagore also facilitated visits by artists Shunsō, Taikan and Kampō, paving the way for a cross-pollination of artistic ideas.