A journey into Van Gogh's world

Bengaluru: Here's the thing. No matter how much one 'immerses' oneself in Van Gogh, thanks to technology, nothing will beat the experience of standing in front of the original, say, 'Wheatfield with Crows' and getting lost in the exquisite loneliness that Vincent Van Gogh captures in that double-square canvas.

"I came face to face with Van Gogh paintings in 2001. I actually went to the Van Gogh museum only because it's what people do when in Amsterdam. 'Wheatfield with Crows,' especially, blew my mind," said Bengaluru-based Nikhil Chinappa, co-curator and producer of 'The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience' which encapsulates the Dutch master in a 30-minute show.