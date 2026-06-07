<p>“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” warned United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in July 2023, declaring that the era of global warming had given way to ‘the era of global boiling.’</p>.<p>Nearly three years later, that sense of dread has only deepened. Wars and conflicts continue to erupt across the world; the spectacle of violence and displacement confronts us through numbing imagery. Buildings collapse into dust, cities vanish within minutes, and lives are reduced to fleeting headlines across our screens. The speed of modern media is incredible; even if the credibility of ‘breaking’ news remains suspect. </p>.<p>In such moments, it is art that returns with renewed urgency. Artists have long responded to war not merely as documentarians, but as witnesses, thinkers, and mourners. Across centuries, conflict has provoked reflection as much as resistance. Certain works have become inseparable from the visual memory of war — Guernica by Pablo Picasso, or The Third of May 1808 by Francisco Goya. Their power remains undeniable.</p>.Beyond bravado and bombast.<p class="bodytext">Yet beyond these iconic images lies a quieter and less familiar body of work — paintings that resist spectacle but hold a mirror to human suffering in ways that are intimate, unsettling, and enduring.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Here are seven such works — all but one more than a century old — that approached war not through heroism or victory, <br />but through its tragic aftermath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Regarded as one of the most important paintings of the American Civil War, Prisoners from the Front (1866) by Winslow Homer captures a moment of uneasy stillness. A group of captured Confederate soldiers stands before a Union officer. The battle is over, yet tension lingers in the posture and gaze of the defeated men, who have lost their position but not their pride. Winslow, only thirty when he painted the scene, had been on the front lines himself. Rather than dramatising conflict, he presents a psychologically charged encounter that early critics struggled to classify.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Der Krieg (1896), Swiss Symbolist painter Arnold Böcklin offers a visual more prophetic than literal. The personified figures of War, Pestilence, and Death sweep across a doomed sky above a city. Painted late in Böcklin’s life, the work feels like a warning delivered to humanity itself. Decades later, under the same title, German artist Otto Dix produced his harrowing series of World War I etchings, often regarded as among the most unflinching depictions of war in Western art.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lady Mourning (1916) by George Clausen contains no battlefield, no weapons, and no visible violence. A solitary woman crouches in grief within a barren landscape. Created in response to the death of the artist’s daughter’s fiancé during the First World War, the painting defines war not through action, but through absence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The missing figure—never shown—dominates the canvas. George reminds us that the deepest wounds of war often unfold quietly, in homes and landscapes. When Paths of Glory (1917) by C R W Nevinson was first exhibited in the Leicester Galleries, London, in 1918, it was censored for its blunt portrayal of death. Two soldiers lie face down in the mud, their bodies stripped of individuality. Their rifles and helmets become mute witnesses beside them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There is no heroism here, only the cold finality of death. Nevinson responded defiantly to authorities by displaying the work with the word “censored” pasted across it. A line of soldiers blinded by mustard gas moves hesitantly across the massive six-metre canvas of Gassed (1919) by John Singer Sargent.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Known primarily for elegant society portraits, John brings an unexpected tenderness and silence to this devastating scene. The warm golden light contrasts sharply with the horror of chemical warfare, creating an unease that lingers long after viewing. The soldiers’ blindness becomes symbolic—not merely physical injury, but a broader moral and political sightlessness.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In The Menin Road (1919), Paul Nash transforms the battlefield into a shattered, if surreal, dreamscape. Trees splinter into jagged forms while the earth dissolves into mud and stagnant water. Human presence becomes almost irrelevant. Paul, who served as an official war artist, wrote despairingly of the destruction he witnessed: “No pen or drawing can convey this country... no glimmer of God’s hand is seen anywhere.” In the painting, the land itself appears wounded. War is no longer confined to human bodies; it has seeped into the environment, altering it irreversibly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Finally, The Fascist Plane Flew By (1942) by Arkady Plastov unfolds not on a battlefield, but in an ordinary rural field beneath an empty sky. A warplane has passed overhead, leaving behind the still body of a young boy. The profoundly tragic work, which brought the Russian artist nationwide fame, is restrained in its composition yet devastating in implication. Arkady avoids spectacle entirely, allowing silence and stillness to carry the emotional weight.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Works such as these may be less widely known than their iconic counterparts, but they remain no less powerful. Together, they remind us that war is not experienced only on battlefields. Its aftermath lingers in memory, in silence, in ruined landscapes, and in ordinary lives permanently altered. Wars may end. Their echoes rarely do.</p>