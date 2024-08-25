All the add-ons your pets don’t need!

A new craze in the last couple of years is training push buttons — a set of coloured buttons that speak human words when pressed — which you could train your pets to press to ‘communicate and talk’ to you. At first glance, this is revolutionary — don’t we all want to talk to our pets in the language we both understand? However, on a closer look, you realise you have to train your pet to pick a colour to press and tell you what they want — a treat, a toilet break, or that they love you. While this concept initially excited scientists, a recent study says dogs are merely responding to the owner’s body language by pressing buttons, instead of communicating — defeating the whole purpose of these buttons. When evolution has tailored the canine eyes and feline voice to pull the strings of our hearts and really talk, what chance do these buttons have?