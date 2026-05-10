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An intimate gathering that reshaped the world of art

Giridhar Khasnis recalls an unusual experiment that was born about 111 years ago in a verandah in Jorasanko, in the heart of Kolkata.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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