<p>On 12 July 1915, in the south veranda of their Jorasanko residence in Calcutta (now Kolkata), the three Tagore brothers — Abanindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore and Samrendranath Tagore (nephews of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore) — initiated a unique artist-led experiment.</p>.<p>Inaugurated by Gurudev Rabindranath (1861–1941), the Bichitra Club — or the “model school,” as he initially described it — drew most of its early students from the extended Tagore family.</p>.<p>Beyond formal classes in drawing and music, Bichitra evolved into a vibrant polymathic space where art, craft, literature, music, and conversation flowed into one another. A library, built from books lent by members of the Tagore family, grew to house over 7,000 volumes. In addition to fine art, the club encouraged members to collect and study handmade objects such as needlework, pottery, and items made of bamboo and cane from villages. In doing so, Bichitra blurred the line between fine art and craft, treating both with equal respect.</p>.<p>Abanindranath Tagore, a leading figure of the Bengal School of Art, served as the first teacher, while Gaganendranath Tagore took on the role of director. They were supported by an impressive group of artists and teachers, including Nandalal Bose, Surendranath Kar, Mukul Chandra Dey and Asit Kumar Haldar. Together, they fostered an environment that encouraged experimentation and innovation rather than imitation. Although Abanindranath was officially associated with the Government School of Art, he remained deeply committed to strengthening Bichitra, particularly in evolving printmaking techniques.</p>.<p>Enlivened by discussions, performances and cultural gatherings, the club soon became a vital intellectual hub of the city’s artistic landscape.</p>.<p>Among those who experienced this environment firsthand was Pratima Devi (1893–1969), Rabindranath’s daughter-in-law.</p>.<p>“Bichitra attained tremendous eminence in those times,” she later recalled. “There were opportunities for literary cultivation, art education, and varied discussions at Bichitra. The sons and daughters of friends and acquaintances joined us, too. During this time, Abanindranath appointed his student Nandalal Babu as the art teacher. Gurudev had hoped to experiment with his self-created teaching methods and strategies here.”</p>.<p><strong>Japanese connection</strong></p>.<p>The years between 1917 and 1918 marked Bichitra’s most vibrant phase. Its activities intensified, collaborations deepened, and discussions grew richer.</p>.<p>A transformative moment arrived in December 1916 with the visit of Japanese artist Kampo Arai (1878–1945). Sent by the Japan Painting Association to study and replicate the Ajanta murals, Arai was invited by Rabindranath to teach at Bichitra.</p>.<p>Arai’s presence was catalytic. At a time when the club was already nurturing new ideas, Arai introduced artists to new pictorial possibilities drawn from Japanese techniques and aesthetics. His special emphasis on the discipline of brushwork, the importance of line, a sensitivity to tonal variation, and the significance of space had an immediate impact. His interactions encouraged artists to look beyond prevailing idioms and explore a balance between technical discipline and creative spontaneity. While expounding Japanese-style approaches and techniques, Arai formed close relationships with leading figures of the Neo-Bengal school.</p>.<p>At the same time, Arai immersed himself in Indian artistic traditions. He travelled extensively across the country, studying painting practices in Buddhist temples and caves, and documenting India’s people, landscapes, and cultural life. His masterful tracings of the Ajanta murals — rendered on fine Japanese paper — were sent to Tokyo Imperial University.</p>.<p>Arai, who had developed a deep affection for Rabindranath, regarded him as a true sage. The respect was mutual. When Arai, after his 18-month stay in India, was preparing to return to Japan in May 1918, Rabindranath presented him with a poem in Bengali calligraphy. It said: Dear friend,/One day you came to my room/as if you were a guest./Today at your departure/you came into my intimate soul.</p>.<p>Arai’s diary from that period in India, alongside approximately 870 items (including sketches, watercolours, and illustrated postcards), has since been digitised and made available to the public by the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, offering a permanent record of this cross-cultural dialogue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bichitra’s life as an independent entity was relatively brief. In 1921, Rabindranath founded Visva-Bharati at Santiniketan. The following year, the Bichitra Club — renamed the ‘Bichitra Studio for Artists of the Neo-Bengal School’— was relocated there. This studio eventually evolved into what is now known as Silpa-Sadana, a centre dedicated to rural crafts and industries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The story of the Bichitra Club demonstrates how intimate, informal yet purposeful spaces that value creativity, nurture curiosity, and encourage interdisciplinary learning possess the quiet power to reshape the wider world of art and education. What began as a veranda experiment grew into a living idea — shaping the way art is taught, practised, imagined, and, above all, woven into life.</p>