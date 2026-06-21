An invitation to pause

<p>On a quiet afternoon inside the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), a centuries-old painting of a flowering plant does something unexpected. It slows you down.</p>.<p>The petals are painted with microscopic precision. Making you wonder if such precision is even attainable by humans. Every vein of a leaf is carefully observed, every stem rendered with patient attention. At first glance, the works in ‘Paper Gardens: Art, Botany, and Empire’ appear delicate, even calming. But the deeper one walks into the exhibition, the more these images begin to reveal another story. One of colonial ambition and its expanse, forgotten labour, ecological memory, and Bengaluru’s own uneasy relationship with nature.</p>.<p>The exhibition is a collaboration between MAP and online platform Impart and is running till July 2026. It brings together more than 120 works spanning the 17th to the 20th centuries. Botanical paintings, hand-coloured lithographs, illustrated manuscripts, textiles and archival material sit pretty within the walls of MAP. It is the first Indian institutional survey of botanical illustration from the subcontinent at this scale, and perhaps fittingly, it unfolds in Bengaluru, a city that still clings to the fading title of ‘Garden City’.</p>.<p>For many Bengalureans, the city’s gardens hold a special place. Cubbon Park at dawn. Rain-darkened trees lining old avenues. The sudden burst of pink tabebuia flowers in summer. Nature in the city has long offered relief from its traffic, construction dust and hurried pace. The exhibition taps into that emotional memory, while also simultaneously complicating it.</p>.<p>The story begins with the Empire. Between the 17th and 20th centuries, British colonial administrators and botanists carried out extensive plant surveys across the Indian subcontinent. Plants were collected, classified, transported and cultivated across imperial networks. Botanical illustration became central to this enterprise, functioning both as scientific documentation and as a tool of control.</p>.<p>The exhibition asks a simple question: who actually made this knowledge possible?</p>.<p><strong>Forgotten artists</strong></p>.<p>Curator Shrey Maurya points out that botanical images were never the work of a lone European scientist. Behind every illustration existed large networks of Indian artists, gardeners, guides, plant collectors and local communities whose ecological knowledge shaped colonial botany. Most remained uncredited.</p>.<p>Some names survive in fragments. Artists such as Vishnuprasad, Gorachand, Govindoo, Rungiah and Haludar appear across the exhibition — painters whose technical brilliance matched any European botanical illustrator of their time, yet whose histories remain largely absent from mainstream narratives of science and art. “Many of these artists worked with extraordinary technical precision, yet remained marginal within histories of science and art. Research by scholars such as Dr Henry J Noltie has been crucial in recovering some of these names from archival records and institutional collections at Edinburgh and Kew. We only wish we knew more about them as individuals,” shared Shrey.</p>.<p>One striking work, Leicesteria formosa from Plantae Asiaticae Rariores (1831), pairs scientific precision with extraordinary artistic sensitivity. The flowers appear almost luminous against the page, carrying traces of Indian miniature painting traditions even within rigid scientific conventions.</p>.<p>Botanical illustrations often feel serene because plants themselves invite contemplation. There is something instinctively calming about observing leaves, flowers and organic patterns. However, at every stage, the exhibition reminds you to look beyond the beauty and delve deeper into its history.</p>.<p><strong>Forgotten garden</strong></p>.<p>In Bengaluru, the relationship between humans and nature feels especially charged today.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As glass towers replace tree cover and roads widen at the expense of footpaths and canopies, the city’s identity as a garden city feels increasingly fragile. The exhibition does not romanticise the past, but it reminds one that Bengaluru’s green identity was itself shaped through layered histories of exchange, adaptation and colonial intervention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lalbagh, for instance, began as a royal garden under Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan before becoming a major colonial botanical centre under the British administration. Foreign ornamental species were introduced and acclimatised here, many of which continue to define the city’s visual character even today. A piece of information that every local happily boasts about.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Walking through the exhibition, one begins to notice how deeply plants shape memory. Certain trees instantly evoke neighbourhoods. Certain flowers held the power of igniting deja vu, reminding me of school mornings and monsoon walks. While the artwork was intended to record just the species, it ended up recording emotional landscapes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exhibition also highlights how local South Indian plant names entered global scientific vocabulary centuries ago. “A fascinating thread was the discovery that local South Indian plant names entered European scientific taxonomy very early on in the history of botany. I particularly enjoyed discovering that when Carl Linnaeus — the Swedish botanist who invented the binomial system — gave the first scientific names to plants from the Indian subcontinent, he turned to the Hortus Malabaricus (1678–93), which records over 700 plant species and their local language names. As a result, scientific names of some plants, even today, are based on the original Tamil or Malayalam names. For example, elengi becomes Mimusops elengi in Linnaeus’s Species Plantarum (1753),” elaborated curator Shrey.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These details quietly challenge the assumption that scientific knowledge flowed only from Europe outward. Instead, the exhibition reveals colonial botany as a deeply collaborative process.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A carefully painted fruit study. A curling vine stretching across aged paper. The astonishing patience required to observe a plant so closely before photography existed. In an era dominated by screens and shortened attention spans, these works almost demand a slower way of seeing. Perhaps that is what makes the exhibition resonate beyond art history.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At a time of climate anxiety, shrinking biodiversity and disappearing urban green cover, ‘Paper Gardens’ quietly argues that plants are not background scenery. They shape economies, politics, cities, migration, memory and everyday life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Outside the museum, Bengaluru continues its restless expansion. Metro pillars rise, roads choke with traffic, and old rain trees disappear overnight. Yet inside these galleries, preserved on fragile sheets of paper, plants endure with startling vitality. And for a brief moment, the city feels capable of slowing down again.</p>