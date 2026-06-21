Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

An invitation to pause

Amidst climate anxiety and vanishing urban greenery, an ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru proves that plants actively shape politics, economies, and everyday life, writes Asra Mavad
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 21:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Leicesteria formosa from Plantae Asiaticae Rariores, Volume 2,1831.

Leicesteria formosa from Plantae Asiaticae Rariores, Volume 2,1831.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 21:07 IST
ArtSpecialsCultureFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us