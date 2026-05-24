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Homefeaturesart and culture

Anger sewn in silk

Afra’s anger is sewn in silk and organza, depicting the multiple roles a woman plays in society, including that of a warrior.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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