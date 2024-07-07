Artscapes of defiance

Sheikh effortlessly transitions between various artistic pursuits, balancing his roles as an artist, writer, and historian. He recalls a time when it was common for him to teach art history in the morning and paint in the evening. “At one point in time, I had 21 classes (teaching art history) in a single week! I have done that for several years but never regretted it. They gave me so much sustenance. In the evening, when I returned home, back to my canvas, I would continue working at night.” Sheikh believes that both writing and painting have an inherent connection. For him, the two disciplines constantly enhance, nourish and support one other.