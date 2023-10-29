Blending cultures in a thangka

The background of the composition is textured with scroll patterns inspired by Nepalese painting styles, which remained popular within the Sakya school long after they had fallen out of favour in other regions of Southeast Asia. This, along with the depiction of a Hindu deity, makes this thangka an example of the cultural confluences in the region.

