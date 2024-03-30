‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’ extends theatre horizons

By this point, the audience is made aware that there is no ready resolution to the violence let loose on the characters and that there's no space for catharsis. The characters slowly come to terms with their tragic reality. Their yearning for survival is the sole weapon against the oppression in urban spaces. They gather their belongings and get ready for yet another journey — indicating another state of exile. The ensemble of performers line up on stage, singing a Kannada reggae number. Without being preachy, it draws attention to residual social exclusionism inherent in our existence.