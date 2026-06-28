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Homefeaturesart and culture

Butterfly migration: Wanderlust on wings

Milkweed butterflies are known for their spectacular biannual migrations across the Indian peninsula, and Bengaluru gets a ringside view in June.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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