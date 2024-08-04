Canvases of traditions and aspirations

The Shekhawati region witnessed a surge in haveli construction between 1860–1900. During this period, the Marwari community grew as a powerful economic force in colonial India. Having migrated to major cities such as Bombay and Calcutta, they had begun to amass wealth through their work as traders, agents and moneylenders. They emerged as a new capitalist class in colonial India and used their newfound wealth to build elaborately painted mansions in their hometowns. The havelis they built became a canvas upon which they could express their aspirations and anxieties, their reverence for tradition, and their embrace of the modern world.