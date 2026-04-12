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Chiselling a twist

The Vana designs feel asymmetrical and dynamic. Nature rarely follows symmetry, yet it always feels balanced. That observation guided the designers’ approach.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 22:50 IST
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