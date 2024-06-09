‘Classical dance can be used as a tool for social reform’

Many classical musicians and dancers take day jobs because their teachers and/or family members have advised them that a full-time career as a professional dancer or musician is hard to sustain. Was this her reason too? She replies: “My propensity has always been towards teaching. I believe that all other professions flourish because of the act of teaching, and inculcating knowledge in others.” She teaches management subjects at the University and dances over the weekends. “As dance is storytelling, we can always convey key messages using dance as a tool, besides presenting traditional repertoires. Jalaanjali is one such initiative I am proud of. We started Jalaanjali to raise awareness about water-related issues: water pollution, water conservation and management, sanitation and safe drinking water, river water resource management, etc. For the past few years, we have been marking World Water Day in March, at the British Parliament Houses. There are panel discussions as well as dance pieces on this theme. For example, in 2019, we were part of the Global Water Dance, where dancers at 120 locations throughout the world danced at the same local time. We have danced near the lake at Regent’s Park, which is home to hundreds of species. We danced on Adi Shankaracharya’s Ganga Stotram. This year, at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, London, we presented Sapta Tandava, the seven cosmic dances of Lord Shiva.”