Colours of Xmas in your garden

Poinsettia with little leaves is what it is fondly called. Euphorbia leucocephala is a plant that blooms with snow-like flowers just in time for the Christmas season. It is also known as the snow bush, snowflake, or white Christmas bush. I met the plant at the Lalbagh Nursery on an unusually cold December day. After a lengthy walk in the garden, I entered the nursery, wondering what new plants I could spot in winter. A row of these plants stood at the far end of the nursery, sparkling like snow amid a green field. I couldn’t help but think of its transformational power; this is something I often reflect on in my art and when choosing thoughtful gifts. This experience also gave me a reason to go to plant nurseries every season in search of new plants.
Euphorbia leucocephala is a shrub that can reach a height of two to three metres.
In November and December, the plant produces an expanse of white bracts around its small greenish flowers. The blossoms fade in the spring, and new green leaves grow. It stays green for the remainder of the year before turning white in winter. It performs well in direct sunshine and well-drained soil.
It’s fascinating to see plants and flowers change colours. Poinsettia is a popular garden plant whose leaves become vibrant red during the winter months. There are numerous Poinsettia varieties ranging from pink to yellow to white. Another prominent tree in the city whose leaves change colour is the Indian Almond. They turn into a rich maroon before falling.
Some flowers change colour regardless of the season. The Indian Tulip —
Thespesia populnea, the Rangoonmalli — Combretum indicum, the Marvel of Peru — Mirabilis jalapa, the Golden Gardenia — Gardenia tubifera kula, and the Shrub Vinca — Kopsia fruticosa are some of the plants whose blossoms change colour before wilting. The colour change is intended to attract different types of pollinators.
These transformations are gifts from nature. They provide a distraction from the monotony of green, brighten our gloomy spirits, and, most importantly, make us wonder and ponder about nature.
The majority of my plant collection not only beautifies my garden but also serves as a source of inspiration for my artwork.
For those unfamiliar, my art involves creating images with botanical elements. I forage for leaves, berries, and twigs from my garden, arranging them meticulously to bring my ideas to life. The flowers and leaves wilt eventually and they return to the earth.
Botanical art
I capture the ephemeral art in photographs. Just as nature evolved these plants, my botanical art, which is inspired by the same natural beauty, has transformed my life. It has also taught me to treasure the enduring value of living gifts. Let me tell you why. I once bought hydrangeas from a popular florist for a project. Unfortunately, the blue flowers withered rapidly, and none of the suggested remedies by the florist worked.
This disappointment led me to gift myself hydrangea plants and to grow them in my garden, a decision that proved both economical and continually rewarding. The plants, costing half the price of the cut flowers, have been providing fresh blooms ever since. This experience was more than just a lesson in plant resilience; it was a wake-up call to the enduring joy that plants bring, far surpassing the fleeting beauty of cut flowers.
This experience also encouraged me to gift plants to friends and family on important occasions. Locally, I would carry a sapling in a small pot. For those in other cities, I turned to online plant shopping, a discovery made during the Covid years. The plants arrive well-packed with their soil moist enough to sustain them.
Sharing a bit of nature is a special feeling. Plants are more than just gifts; they are symbols of growth, tenacity, and natural beauty. Just like the Euphorbia leucocephala or a vivid Poinsettia that brings a unique brightness and a touch of colour, gifting a plant may brighten somebody else’s life in a truly meaningful way.
Apart from the plants listed above, you will also find African violets, a variety of orchids, bulbous plants, and herbs in the nursery during winter. Can you think of a person whom you’d want to gift a plant to?
Until next year, happy gardening.
Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.
The author believes that gardening is not just about plants and how to nurture them. It is also about bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make it their home. She is on social media as @neelavanam