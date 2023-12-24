Colours of Xmas in your garden

Poinsettia with little leaves is what it is fondly called. Euphorbia leucocephala is a plant that blooms with snow-like flowers just in time for the Christmas season. It is also known as the snow bush, snowflake, or white Christmas bush. I met the plant at the Lalbagh Nursery on an unusually cold December day. After a lengthy walk in the garden, I entered the nursery, wondering what new plants I could spot in winter. A row of these plants stood at the far end of the nursery, sparkling like snow amid a green field. I couldn’t help but think of its transformational power; this is something I often reflect on in my art and when choosing thoughtful gifts. This experience also gave me a reason to go to plant nurseries every season in search of new plants.