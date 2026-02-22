<p>In a design landscape driven by mass production, weaving insists on a slower tempo. Each piece bears the marks of hands at work. Today, designers are doing something more pointed than a nostalgic revival. They are fusing fading weaving traditions into contemporary furniture and décor. The results are distinctive.</p>.<p><strong>Dhurrie geometry</strong></p>.<p>Su-Kham Home, a sustainability-led studio helmed by Komal Bhargava, works closely with India’s material legacies. Among their designs is a handwoven rug that revisits the diamond lattice, one of the oldest motifs in Dhurrie weaving. The stepped geometry of the lattice comes from a tight warp-and-weft colour interlock.</p>.<p>The rug was made in Bengal, which instinctively led to the use of jute, a fibre long used in daily life across the region. Traditionally, Dhurries are made in cotton or wool with bright colour pairings. Using jute changes the palette towards muted tones.

The exploration of traditional geometry moves beyond the grid in another rug that adopts a circular layout, with concentric circles drawn from basketry traditions. In this interpretation, the circles echo the continuity of craft and the cycles of life. Across both rugs, jute and cotton are braided together, creating variations in texture that make the handwork visible.

The same approach extends to furniture. The collection’s Dori dining bench revives the Dori weaving technique traditionally used in khatias and charpais, where cords are stretched and woven tightly across wooden frames. “Dori weaving has never been about decoration,” says Bhargava. “It’s about rhythm and repetition.” The weaving wraps the minimalist bench frame, letting the craftsmanship take visual focus.</p>.<p><strong>Textiles as architecture</strong></p>.<p>A multi-disciplinary studio, Design ni Dukaan, approaches design as collective and collaborative.</p>.<p>Roop Aroop, their furniture collection, is built around the idea: craft is alive. Roop stands for form, while Aroop captures the essence embedded in each piece. At the heart of the collection led by Dolly Thakkar is Sujani weaving from Gujarat, a near-extinct textile practice kept alive by a single artisan lineage.</p>.<p>It uses a complex double-cloth system, cotton-filled pockets are formed by shifting layers of weft, a process that demands two artisans working in perfect synchrony on a specialised loom. Traditionally used for quilts, the technique takes on a different role here as a foldable architectural partition.</p>.<p>“The design transports the craft from its domestic origins into a contemporary spatial context,” notes Thakkar.</p>.<p>Sunlight diffusing through the cotton pockets gives the partition a translucence. The embroidered patterns are composed so that multiple panels can connect visually when opened.</p>.<p>The collection also revives Tamil Nadu’s Pathamadai Pai, a fading grass-mat craft traditionally used in homes and temples. Each mat begins with harvested grass that is softened, split into fine strands, woven tightly, compacted, edge-stitched, and polished with a pumice stone.</p>.<p>In the Banu Pai Cabinet and Beevi Pai Swing, the mat is transformed into a structural surface. In the cabinet, the weave sits framed within slim teakwood shutters. For the swing, the mats are affixed to a teak frame, forming the seat and back. By turning a traditional floor mat into a three-dimensional object, the designers give the craft a new scale.</p>.<p>The Gyaan Peeu study table features handles made using Button Masala, a zero-waste fabric flower technique by fashion designer Anuj Sharma. Buttons and rubber bands are woven into tactile forms without cutting or sewing. The buttons act as attachment points, and rubber bands do the binding instead of needles and thread.</p>.<p><strong>Textures of Pattu weaving</strong></p>.<p>Nimmit, a studio led by Manish Shah, works closely with India’s artisan communities. They are reinterpreting a heritage craft of Rajasthan’s Meghwal community: Pattu weaving.</p>.<p>The technique uses a pit loom, a wooden frame set over a shallow pit in the ground. The weaver sits low. Their feet handle the threads below as their hands pass the yarn back and forth above. Its geometric motifs might seem like simple decoration, but each pattern holds purpose. They are created through counted weft insertions and calculated thread tension, giving the fabric strength and weight. Every movement matters in shaping the texture: the tension, the order of the threads, the spacing of the motifs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the Pattu-inspired cushions, the designers play with scale while keeping the weaving technique original. Vertical stripes span the fabric, shifting between fine and bold motifs. A black-and-white colour scheme keeps the focus on the craft.</p>.<p class="bodytext">India’s natural materials and traditional craft techniques offer a smart alternative to mass-produced furniture. Using these crafts in everyday life rather than just admiring them does two things. First, it keeps these old skills alive by turning generations of know-how into objects we can actually use. Second, it gives artisans’ work a bigger stage through modern pieces like folding partitions, swings, and cabinets. It also helps people observe the texture, touch the pieces, and see the care and skill that goes into making each one.</p>