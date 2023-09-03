Darker shades of indigo

Beyond historical narratives, Jyoti is captivated by the possibilities of indigo as a plant colour and dye. Her passion for traditional Indian textiles propelled her to explore the rich traditions of ajrakh, a 4,500-year reverse block printing technique used for functional fabrics, further connecting the past with contemporary practices. For this, she collaborated with the ninth or tenth generation of Ajrakh artisans who migrated from Sindh and Balochistan in 1600 CE and continued with ancient textile traditions of printing and dyeing in Bhuj, Gujarat. She utilised the technique using natural dyes, creating artwork on hand-spun khadi and narrating her stories visually. “Invoking such traditions, I bring together khadi as a fabric, Ajrakh textile traditions and the skill of the craftspeople, while giving my own interpretation in a visual form. Working with various media and excavating from history, my art celebrates the subaltern,” she said.