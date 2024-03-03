Dissolving social peripheries

Often societal concerns are reflected in artists’ works and become important voices that draw attention to the currency of our times in terms of social, cultural and political nuances. Bengaluru-based artist, Pragati Dalvi Jain’s ongoing solo exhibition, ‘Shapes of Unseen Voices’ presents her recent multidisciplinary body of works — paintings as well as conceptual works, along these lines. As a contemporary artist, Pragati finds herself straddling several roles and attempts to reconcile and represent these diverse anxieties and complexities, which emerge from her situation and standpoint, and as an active observer of people and shared environments around her. Discourses and norms around socio-economic and cultural archetypes fascinate her, and her conceptual works explore these subjects through performative photographs, sculptural and video installations, and performances.