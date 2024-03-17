Doffing a hat to the revered four

Francis Newton Souza revelled in producing bold and provocative works throughout his life. His personal life was tumultuous, his struggles intense. His paintings featured distorted figures and raw emotions that carried a rebellious spirit, challenged the status quo and pushed the boundaries of image-making. Souza was admired for his boldness and originality and criticised for the explicitness and subversive nature of his art. Reflecting on Souza’s compelling paintings of Christ and the power of his erotically charged nudes, Christopher P Wood of The Guardian wrote: “These were his subjects and the imagery of his most important works ... Souza held on to his wry humour and a healthy scepticism of the establishment in any form. He celebrated the individual.”