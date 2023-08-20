Doing no justice to Van Gogh's artistry

The exhibition, which arrived in Bengaluru on August 8, after travelling to Delhi and Mumbai, has been drawing a steady crowd despite steep ticket prices — ranging from Rs 999 to Rs 1,099. The visitors include couples of all ages, students, parents wanting to expose their children to art, and social media ‘influencers’ attempting to create content with Van Gogh backdrops.

However, it hasn’t been well-received by the city crowd — with words such as ‘underwhelming’ and ‘overhyped’ being used to describe the ‘immersive’ experience. “The whole event is already underwhelming, and it doesn’t help that the room is overcrowded. With so many people trying to take pictures, instead of actually sitting and watching the paintings, the whole exhibition felt like a waste of time,” quips Shashi D, a 63-year-old retired accountant.

For those seeking a true encounter with the enigmatic genius of Vincent van Gogh, this exhibit proves to be a disappointing detour that fails to capture even the slightest essence of his artistry. Sitting on the floor, in an overcrowded room, the sound of a wailing kid in the background, you can’t help but stare at the vibrant sunflowers on the wall and wonder why you paid Rs 1,000 to watch a slide show.