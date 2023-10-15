Elsewhere and nowhere

Dola Shikder’s practice questions the notion of identity and the inner conflicts arising from growing up in a comparatively orthodox society and living in an era of AI evolution. She reflects on themes such as identity, desire, appearance, anxiety, fear, acceptance, manipulation and the male gaze. Her works are created through blurry effects that transform through rich and translucent textures. “My works explore the complexity of the idea of belonging in a very biological way, in the context of cultural and political identity,” informs Shikder. Her series of paintings, ‘Does Our Body Know We Don’t Live in Caves Anymore’, uses a variety of materials including rice paper, butter paper, natural pigments, clay and gold. In her other untitled series, she portrays images of female representations in history and popular culture, using layers of transparent clothes and printed images.