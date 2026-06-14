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Homefeaturesart and culture

Garden in Kerala that was inspired by a classic book

The vision behind the garden belongs to Sam Santhosh, an entrepreneur with a background in mechanical engineering.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 22:44 IST
KeralaSpecialsartsgarden

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