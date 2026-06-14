Garden in Kerala that was inspired by a classic book

<p class="bodytext">On a recent trip to Kerala, I had the opportunity to visit the spectacular Hortus Malabaricus Botanical Garden. Located in Nedumpura, a village in Thrissur district, the 27-acre garden boasts a mind-boggling collection of nearly 1,500 varieties of plants from across the world. More than 100 varieties of birds and butterflies have also been recorded here.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Hortus Malabaricus,” a Latin phrase, translates to “garden of Malabar”, and that is exactly what this space embodies. The garden is inspired by a 12-volume magnum opus compiled by Dutch governor Hendrik van Rheede in the 17th century, which documents the region’s rich biodiversity. The book records 742 plant species found in and around Kerala, compiled with the assistance of a local herbalist, Itty Achuthan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Professor K S Manilal, former head of the botany department at Calicut University, later came across these volumes and undertook the monumental task of translating, annotating, and researching the plants,” said Anand Gopinath, botanist and content manager at the garden. “The Latin treatise was first published in English and then translated into Malayalam.”</p>.Gardens where memories sing.<p class="bodytext">The vision behind the garden belongs to Sam Santhosh, an entrepreneur with a background in mechanical engineering. After spending nearly 35 years in the software industry, he returned to his hometown to bring this passion project to life. Work on the garden began in 2015, transforming old rubber and coconut plantations and gradually introducing a vast collection of plants — including 720 species originally mentioned in Hortus Malabaricus. The process took over a decade, and the garden finally opened to the public last year.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Before beginning my walk, I paused to study the garden’s detailed map. The space is divided into 14 distinct sections, the oldest being the Malabar Garden. The Star of David section features 13 species of grasses arranged in the geometric pattern of the Jewish six-pointed star. The vegetable garden highlights the nutritional and medicinal value of various edible plants, while Kadalivanam showcases banana varieties and selected plant species from the Andaman Islands.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Cycads & Palms presents ancient cycads alongside diverse palm species, and the Black Pepper Garden displays 25 different varieties of pepper. Adding an unexpected international touch is a large-scale replica of the famed Sleeping Lady statue from the island of Malta. The aquatic section contains over 200 water-dwelling plant species, including 93 native to Kerala and referenced in the book. The seasonal plants section features 212 species that bloom at different times of the year.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Other areas include sections dedicated to xerophytic plants, a 20-terraced butterfly garden, a bamboo grove, and a natural forest extension complete with rainwater-harvesting ponds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A walk through the pristine landscape is almost meditative, imbued with a subtle sense of spirituality. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Sacred Grove section, inspired by yet another book, Nanditha Krishna’s Sacred Plants of India. This area is divided into five parts: the Indus Valley section displays seals depicting plants from the Harappan civilisation; the Vedic Period section features geometric structures used for fire rituals; Hinduism is represented through a three-tiered temple architecture; Buddhism includes a sculpture with seven cascading waterfalls; and Jainism showcases plants symbolising the 24 Tirthankaras.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One of my personal favourites was the buttercup tree, its massive yellow flowers impossible to miss. Maintaining a garden of this scale is no small feat.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A team of 20 dedicated garden workers, supported by 10 staff members, ensures its upkeep. “Our objective is to conserve, propagate, and research the medicinal plants that grow naturally in Kerala,” explained Gopinath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hortus Malabaricus proved to be a truly refreshing experience — a rare space where history, literature, and living biodiversity come together. </p>