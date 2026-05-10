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Gardens where memories sing

An artist shaped by two cultures, Maya Burman builds intimate, rhythmicworlds that fuse architecture and nature, writes Shilpi Madan about her latest solo exhibition.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 23:08 IST
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