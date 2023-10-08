Getting through life, one Haiku a day!

Soon, for the duo, it became a daily ritual and at that time, the goal was to simply write regularly, says Prarthana. After writing for months, they decided to document and number the Haiku so that they could revisit them and see if they had any literary value. For the couple, it was also a beautiful reminder of how their relationship was evolving. “Our impromptu Haiku project brought with it a pleasant solitude; it taught us to exist more in the present and adapt to a less chaotic and distracted world,” explains Prarthana.