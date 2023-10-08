Getting through life, one Haiku a day!

Shiron Antony and Prarthana Banikya, who work in the learning and development sector in Bengaluru, started a daily writing ritual during the pandemic of writing haiku together. Haiku, a form of traditional Japanese poetry about nature, is made of 17 syllables and divided into three lines of 5-7-5 syllables, though this rule is no longer strictly followed by practitioners.
“It was still the early days of our relationship. We found that besides our love for animals and each other, we shared a love for literature. The bite-sized haiku seemed the perfect candidate for a collaborative project in that induced isolation,” says Prarthana.
Every morning, one of them would signal the other the first line of a Haiku — a five-syllable line inspired by anything and everything — something they saw in a dream, an object in the house, something they read or completely from memory or imagination. Once the first line was sent, the other would write the second, a seven-syllable line, and wait for the other to complete the Haiku with the third line, the five-syllable closure.
Soon, for the duo, it became a daily ritual and at that time, the goal was to simply write regularly, says Prarthana. After writing for months, they decided to document and number the Haiku so that they could revisit them and see if they had any literary value. For the couple, it was also a beautiful reminder of how their relationship was evolving. “Our impromptu Haiku project brought with it a pleasant solitude; it taught us to exist more in the present and adapt to a less chaotic and distracted world,” explains Prarthana.
Writing consistently together for over a hundred days wasn’t easy; there were days when they would be morbidly unmotivated, but they somehow fed off each other’s energy and enthusiasm and kept going.
Prarthana says a few weeks into the project, they began looking at everyday objects differently. “It made us more mindful and aware.”
Here are a few examples of the Haiku they wrote:
it’s seven o’clock,
the radio’s playing news—
no one to listen to it
*****
in a crowded room,
men made pleasantries, peeking
anxiously at phones
******
a fly in the cup,
the tea and toast icy cold,
a slow swirling fan
“None of this is great Haiku, but this simple ritual helped make our otherwise mundane lives a little less so,” says Prarthana and adds that if this inspires others to follow them, they should go right ahead and not be too concerned about the literary quality. “This is a relaxing and creative way of recording the seemingly insignificant things that happen to us and seeing how they shape us,” she says.