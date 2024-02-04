Guardian spirits: Peering into our psyche

Hariti, who is worshipped as an epidemic goddess, was widely depicted in Gandharan sculptures during the 2nd century CE when the region was reeling from the threat of a pandemic. In Buddhist mythology, Hariti grew from a child-devouring demoness to a goddess and is often depicted alongside Kubera — the king of yakshas and god of wealth. Kubera is also a lokapala, guardian of the north, in both Hindu and Buddhist traditions and, therefore, assumes the role of a dvarapala, or doorway guardian, in temples.