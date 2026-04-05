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Holding orange fire in its heart

The Flame of the Forest has held sway over the Indian subcontinent culturally, agriculturally, ecologically, medicinally, economically and historically, since the days of yore.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 21:49 IST
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